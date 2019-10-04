An unusual sight was reported at about 7 p.m. on Second Avenue on Friday night.
Along the levee and Barron Stadium, where crowds were building for the Rome High vs. Woodland High football game, traffic was blocked in both directions by Rome police while a large boom-truck with camera appeared to be filming. A number of classic cars were also seen within the blocked off area.
This spring the Rome News-Tribune reported that Disney was looking into filming an upcoming movie in this area in the fall.
“We’ve been courting a Disney blockbuster,” Ann Hortman of the Office of Tourism told the group's board back in April. “Filming would begin sometime in the fall, and we’re super excited about it.”
When asked about the activity, city officials were tight-lipped about the production, which appears to be the filming of a movie or TV show.