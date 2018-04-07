5-figure spending reported in local judge race
Voters will go to the polls May 22 to choose party nominees for the November general election but nonpartisan races — judgeships — also will be decided that day.
Locally, attorneys Emily Matson and Kay Ann Wetherington are facing off for the seat being vacated by Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge Tami Colston.
None of the partisan primaries are contested and Floyd County Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks and Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price are unchallenged for new four-year terms.
Reports on campaign finance activities through the end of March were due at the State Ethics Commission from all candidates by Friday night.
Emily Matson
Matson reported $18,466 in her account after taking in $47,466 in donations and spending $29,000 on her campaign.
Currently in private practice with her husband and specializing in personal injury cases, Matson said she’s always had a strong interest in constitutional law. At a Floyd County Democratic Party meet-the-candidates event where she and Wetherington both spoke, she emphasized that she’s represented a diverse local clientele in a wide range of cases.
“I really do love the rules we as attorneys have to follow,” Matson said, adding that, “I want to come from the outside and go in and make a difference.”
Her biggest donation for this reporting period, which started Jan. 1, was $2,500 from the campaign account of Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
Contributions of $1,500 each came from Richard Gilbert of Rome, an executive with the financial services company Atlanticus Holdings Corp., and his wife, Debra Gilbert. Other major donors, at the $1,000 level, were retiree Mary Gooch, the law firm of Fred Kelly, OTR Wheel Engineering owner Fred Taylor, and the law firm of Cox, Byington, Twyman, & Johnson, LLP.
Contributions in smaller amounts came from numerous local attorneys, educators and medical professionals.
In addition to campaign signs, flyers, ads and events, Matson’s expense list included salaries for campaign manager William Errickson and campaign assistant James Douglas, both of Rome.
Kay Ann Wetherington
Wetherington reported $36,594 in her campaign account after taking in donations totaling $63,551 and spending $26,957 through March 31.
Wetherington started out in private practice but took a job with the Floyd County district attorney’s office in 1998. As an assistant DA, she’s handled cases “from capital murder down to speeding.” She told local Democrats Thursday she wants to continue as a judge in the courtroom where she works.
“Jury trials are different than hearings,” Wetherington said. “The only way to know what the rules are is to get in the trenches and do it.”
Her biggest donor was again Juanita King of Rome, a relative, who matched her September 2017 contribution of $2,600 with an equal amount in February.
Donors at the $1,000-level for the current reporting period included retiree Roger Manis, Dr. Robert Harbin, attorney Kenneth Bruce of Summerville, retiree Curtis Doyle, Circle C Auto Sales in Calhoun and the Seifert law firm.
Other contributions, at $500 each came from Jo-Rand Securities; attorneys Michael Eddings, Sanford M. Hill and Joe Marion, retiree Julius Shaw and Dr. Scott Bowerman.
Wetherington listed billboards as a major expense this reporting period, along with ads, signs and sponsorship of a One Community United nonprofit event.
Voters must be registered by April 24 to cast ballots in the May 22 primary and nonpartisan election.