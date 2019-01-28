The fifth victim of a shooting that killed four others in Polk County was still recovering from his wounds in the hospital Monday, at least according to social media posts from family.
Polk County Coroner’s officials following the progress of Peerless Brown said that they initially believed his wounds to be more serious, but that when he was struck by gunfire it went through the back of his neck and out of his cheek.
A friend of Brown’s posted a picture to social media of him in the hospital in Atlanta sitting up in recovery. Brown underwent surgery late Thursday night following the shooting and was initially in serious condition, but later stabilized as the weekend went on.
His recovery is a positive development along with another in the case of the double shooting, double homicide that took place on the night of Jan. 24 in Rockmart.
Local and federal authorities in Indianapolis, Indiana took the prime suspect in the shooting into custody on Sunday evening following a manhunt that started on Thursday night and continued through the weekend.
Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, was found by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. They received word from U.S. Marshal’s in Georgia and the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force that Gamble had fled the state.
He was taken into custody in Indiana without further incident.
“I’m glad that we got him off the streets,” Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said on Sunday following the announcement of Gamble’s arrest.
Gamble is accused of killing Helen Rose Mitchell and Jaequnn Davis at a Williamson Street address along with injuring Brown, and then going toward a Rome Street address in Rockmart and shooting Arkeyla Perry and Dadrian Cummings before he fled in a stolen Ford truck, later found abandoned in Bartow County.
He was found on the east side of Indianapolis, police officials there said. Gamble is facing extradition from Indiana back to Georgia and Polk County, but likely won’t be housed locally.
In an update to officials about the case late Monday at the Polk Against Drugs meeting, Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier provided additional details about the case.
He called it the worst crime experienced by Polk County, and that the shootings were more akin to an “execution.”
“We believe that this crime was gang related,” Brazier said, adding that due to Gamble’s connection with gang-related activity in the past, he would have to be housed in a “Supermax-style cell.”