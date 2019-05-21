The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority still hopes to hire a new economic development director for the community sometime before July 1.
They've interviewed six candidates for the job so far, Chairman Jimmy Byars told authority members Tuesday, and may speak with as many as two more before narrowing the field for additional interviews.
"Things look pretty good, but we're just starting," Byars said.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, who sits on the executive committee with Byars and City Manager Sammy Rich, said 31 applications were received for the job. The field was initially whittled down to 19 before deciding who would get the first face-to-face interviews.
"I was pleased that we had such a response with the number of people applying," authority member Pete McDonald said.
"We can all take some comfort in the knowledge that we have an exceptional reputation around the state," Rich said. "That's what we're hearing from the candidates."
The authority still has not determined a final office location for the new economic development team and they're still considering the brick building on West First Street between the Rome Floyd Chamber and the fire department's station 1 building.
The Rome Floyd Chamber Board of Directors Chairperson Elaine Abercrombie asked if in the short term they would use the chamber building. Byars said they expect to and arrangements would be made with respect to paying rent for any space inside the chamber building.
Rich said that if the decision is made to use the brick building he has no idea how long it many take to renovate the building.
"We certainly want to be a part of the chamber but at the same time we want the development authority to have its own identity," Byars said. "We're going to try to balance that."
He said Heather Seckman, economic development director at the chamber, and Ken Wright, director of business and industry services at the chamber, have not stopped working to attract new companies to Rome.
They've continued their efforts in the face of a certain degree of uncertainty, he said, with the change in recruiting strategy from chamber-led to the development authority.
Wright told the authority there are several prospects on the horizon and the formal announcement of a new large natural gas pipeline should be a major factor in being able to attract new companies to the western side of the community.
"We could not have put another industry out in the West Rome or Coosa area without that gas," Wright said.