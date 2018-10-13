"The weather is just perfect," said Downtown Development Director Amanda Carter.
Bands like the Georgia Crackers, Hog Eyed Man, Burnt Mountain Benders, David Long & Midnight from Memphis, and local favorites like the Barbaric Yawps, performed on two stages — one at the intersection of Broad Street and East First Avenue while the other was set up at Fourth Avenue and Broad — to keep the crowd tapping their feet and shaking in their seats throughout the day.
Bluegrass fans found eats on hay bales while others brought their bag chairs to the street for the eight-hour festivals. This marks the third year for the Fiddlin' Fest and it brought a lot of folks from across the southeast to Rome. Chris and Marci Hollender made the trip from Ringgold.
"We really enjoy it, especially him,” Marci said, pointing to her husband. Harold Bowden came all the way from Jackson to visit friends and enjoy the sound of banjos and fiddles on Broad Street.
Ken Studdard, owner of Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St., said he loves events like Fiddlin' Fest.
"We've had a very busy morning," Studdard said. He said he gets a lot of exposure from the special events and even if some of his customers wander in from out of town, it's not unusual for them to come back on another visit to Rome.
“The merchants have been very positive, especially the ones that are taking advantage of setting up sales outside," Carter said.
Arts and crafts vendors lined the Cotton Block, the Armuchee Ruritan Club's antique car show dominated the 200 block and kids’ bouncy houses were set up in the 400 block.
The Armuchee Ruritan car show was a huge hit in the 200 block throughout the day. Donnie Kendrick, one of the organizers of the show for the club, said they had well over 100 entries this year.
"People can come show their car and go up there and listen to some fiddlin'. We've got restaurants for them to go to, this is just an ideal place," Kendrick said.
David Vick, whose father Wayne Vick is a long-time car collector, was showing his 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne.
"Everybody wants to grow up and be like their old man so, hopefully, one day I'll be there," Vick said.
Carter said she was really hoping for a big crowd while planning for the event and she definitely got her wish.