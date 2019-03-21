Legislation that would ban most abortions in Georgia when a fetal heartbeat is detected — as early as six weeks — is slated to go before the Senate this morning.
The measure has already passed the House, with "yes" votes from Floyd County's delegates, Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville.
Scoggins called HB 481 one of the most important issues of the 2019 session.
"I hope the Senate passes out the abortion bill. That's my way of thinking," he said.
The bill has been hotly contested. Currently, Georgia law allows abortion up to 20 weeks and opponents contend many women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks.
A federal judge in Kentucky temporarily blocked that state's "fetal heartbeat" law last week in response to a suit filed by the Americans for Civil Liberties Union. But South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a similar measure and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed his state's legislation Thursday.
The Mississippi law does not include exceptions for rape or incest, according to the Associated Press. The Georgia bill, which was amended in a Senate committee Monday, would allow abortions up to 20 weeks if a police report has been filed.
HB 481 also includes exceptions for ectopic or medically futile pregnancies, to remove a dead fetus or in cases of medical emergencies — to prevent the death or "substantial and irreversible" damage to a "major bodily function" of a pregnant woman.
The Medical College of Georgia, representing thousands of physicians, submitted a letter objecting to provisions setting out legal liability for doctors in the event of an unborn child's death, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen. In addition to potential homicide charges, the bill allows women who have abortions performed on them to sue for civil damages.
The unborn child would carry "the full value of a human life" and would count as a minor dependent for state income tax purposes.
Local lawmaker Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, could not be reached for comment Thursday. On Wednesday he said the measure had been heavily amended in the Senate committee and he hadn't had a chance to read the new version. If approved, it would have to go back to the House for a vote.
Hufstetler is one of 14 Republican senators targeted by opponents trying to stop the legislation. An online flyer names some as holding seats vulnerable in the next election. Hufstetler and several others are listed in the "seen as reasonable" category.
A number of Floyd County Republicans were discussing the possibility of going to the Capitol today in a show of support for passage, although County GOP Chair Diane Lewis said Thursday it's unclear if a trip can be organized in time.
"If people knew earlier the bill was in trouble ... (but) the mood seems to have shifted recently and people are trying to respond on the fly," she said.
Lewis said she understands the argument that HB 481 may go against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, but medical technology, including contraception, has advanced in the intervening decades and the bill recognizes "21st century options" available to women.