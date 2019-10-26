The 55th annual Chiaha Harvest Fair dodged a deluge Saturday. It wasn’t the prettiest of fall afternoons but it wasn’t the feared washout either. Organizers of the arts and crafts show are hoping for improved weather Sunday to bolster the turnout and fundraising in support of the arts locally. The fair will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park.
David Sessions, a woodworker from Sumter, South Carolina, said this is his fifth year at Chiaha. “My daughter is a professor in animal science at Berry College,” Sessions said. “This is one of my favorite festivals that I go to.”
Sessions was comparing techniques with Greg Blalock, another woodworker out of LaFayette.
“This is my third Chiaha over the last six years. I keep hoping the weather is going to be better. I said maybe this year will be a good year,” Blalock said. Aside from a festival at New Salem on Lookout Mountain, Blalock said he enjoys Chiaha as much as any he participates in.
Blalock totally hand carves items while Sessions said he also hand carves but also uses a variety of power tools to assist with his items. Asked what kind of wood was best for their items, Blalock said, “Whatever you’ve got.” Sessions chipped in, “Especially if it’s free.”
Don Kimble, a photographer from Fairmount, has been doing photography for decades and purchased the equipment so he can print photos on canvas himself.
“I also print on fine art photo paper, glossy and satin prints.”
This year, Kimble said he’s participated in eight or nine shows. He started on the arts and crafts circuit about three years ago and is working his way up to doing more of them every year.
“If I focus more on arts shows, it’s really good,” Kimble said. This is his first time at Chiaha.
James Schroeder, a local artist, has been participating in Chiaha for about 15 years. He also does the Finster Fest up in Summerville each year.
“There are ebbs and flows through the years, depending on the weather,” Schroeder said. His smaller work on custom wood tends to do pretty well at Chiaha, while his larger pieces seem to sell a little better at Finster Fest. “I like bringing the big pieces here to showcase them,” he said.
Chiaha benefits local art scholarships at Berry and Georgia Highlands colleges, along with mini-grants to local artisans.