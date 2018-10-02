Ferris wheels and funnel cakes
“They’re my favorite because I like to go fast,” she said matter-of-factly.
Five-year-old Parker Jacobs disagreed, saying that his favorite part was the submarine ride.
“It goes high,” he said, gesturing to the wide blue sky.
The 70th annual Coosa Valley Fair began with a Grand Opening ceremony on Tuesday evening that featured the Berry College drum line, a Young Marines flag presentation, and a flyover put on by the Museum of Flight.
Big crowds were greeted with the smell of roasted corn and the sound of rides and laughter on a beautiful evening as they converged upon the fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tori Overby, winner of the 2017 Miss Coosa Valley Fair pageant, was in attendance for the opening ceremony. She said she always looks forward to the fair’s return to Rome in October.
“I’ve come ever since I was itty-bitty, and I have so many fun memories from it,” she said, “And who doesn’t love chicken-on-a-stick?”
The Little Miss Coosa Valley Fair pageants headline tonight’s event calendar, while tomorrow will be Kids and Seniors Day.
The gates re-open today at 5 p.m. Admission for adults and children six and older is $5, and unlimited rides armbands can be purchased for $20. The fair continues through Saturday.