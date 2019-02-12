Rome City Schools has named Felisha Jackson principal for Anna K. Davie Elementary School.
Jackson, who has served as interim principal since Jan. 9, will officially assume the role as principal today.
Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University in criminal justice, a master’s degree from Troy State University in public administration, an Ed.S from Nova Southeastern University in curriculum instruction, management and administration, and is pursuing a PhD/EdD from Nova Southeastern University in instructional leadership.
Jackson brings a wealth of experience in special education and curriculum to Anna K. Davie Elementary School. She has served at the elementary and middle school levels as an educator in special education for 10 years in the Newton and Rockdale County School Systems.
In addition to public schools, Jackson has also taught college-level courses. Before serving as interim principal of Anna K. Davie, Jackson was also the Special Education Department Chair.
“Mrs. Jackson has an extensive background in curriculum and special education,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent Louis Byars. “Her diverse experience in elementary, middle and high school levels will also be beneficial as we continue to progress at Anna K. Davie Elementary.”