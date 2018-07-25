Fees on the horizon for fire safety reviews
The move coincides with a new requirement that builders pay state-set fees for the services.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said plan reviews and inspections were previously conducted at no charge. However, a recent audit by the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner resulted in an order to start collecting the fees and send them to the state.
That's when he began looking at options, Brock told the Floyd County Commission.
"We've been deputies of the state for 40-plus years ... if we become our own entity, we'll be able to collect the fees and keep the money here," he said.
County Commissioners endorsed the transfer of authority Tuesday and signed off on the agreement between the RFCFD and the Georgia State Fire Marshal, which falls under the insurance commissioner's office.
The Rome City Commission — which splits the cost of the fire department and oversees its operations — is slated to follow suit at its Aug. 13 meeting.
"We've been doing the (state) fire marshal's duties and not getting paid for it. Now we will," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
The revenue will help fund the fire department's budget. Brock said Tuesday they've never tracked the services and he did not have an immediate estimate of the expected boost. The Rome-Floyd County Building Inspection Department handles most of the construction permitting.
For elements that fall under the fire safety standards, Brock said fees are set by the insurance commissioner's office based on the size and complexity of the structure. A review of fire alarm, sprinkler and special hazards systems runs $150, according to agency's website. Plan reviews start at $150. Initial inspections are included with the construction permit, but there are additional charges if two or more follow-ups are needed.
Georgia counties with a population of 100,000 or more are already required to adopt and enforce the minimum standards on their own behalf. Floyd County's population was set at 96,317 in the 2010 census and the latest estimate, as of July 1, 2017, puts it at 97,613.
Brock said he discussed the issue with state officials and determined the best option is to accept full responsibility for the service the department has been providing for decades.
"Builders will pay more, but we're going to have to collect the money from here on out. I'd rather keep it here than send it to the state," he said.