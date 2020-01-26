The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking input from the public regarding management options for double-crested cormorants.
A couple of fish guides on Lake Weiss say a plan can't be developed soon enough to deal with the birds that are all over the lake.
"You can't go anywhere and not see them," said Lee Pitts.
Another guide, Mark Collins, said that even the American white pelicans have figured out it's a good idea to follow the cormorants to food sources.
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Fisheries District Two Supervisor Mike Holley knows there are a lot of birds on the lake -- but he said their most recent sampling indicates that they haven't really hurt the sport fish populations.
Collins and Pitts would respectfully disagree with that analysis.
In 2017, the FWS finished an Environmental Assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act. It evaluates options for issuing depredation permits for cormorants where there is either significant economic damage to aquaculture facilities, significant damage to native vegetation, significant impact on a threatened or endangered species, or significant human safety risks.
The review did not include potential damage to recreational and commercial fishing by cormorants and that's what Pitts and Collins want the agency to look at more seriously.
The cormorants are fish-eaters and, according to Pitts, normally hit a fish behind its dorsal fin.
"They're an eating machine," Pitts said.
The birds can dive 15 to 20 feet deep to catch a fish. Pitts said it's not unusual to take an angler out and catch bream, crappie or bass with marks left by a cormorant trying to get its meal.
Collins explained that the cormorants can only eat a fish that is six or seven inches long, so some of the bigger ones he's catching have gouges on their sides.
"The top beak on that bird has a hook on it, so when the fish gets away it rips a gash in its side. We're seeing a ton of fish like that," Collins said.
"It's getting bad, real bad," he continued. "I've been trying to trying to get a hold of a guy that works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is in control of depredation permits to get some hunts going on to control the population."
The number of birds on Weiss has gotten so out of control that Pitts said he's not sure what kind of option would be the best to manage the population.
"It would be a fun and easy kind of hunt that you could introduce young kids to hunting because they want to see and shoot. They don't want to have to sit and wait hours and hours," Pitts said.
Alabama DCNR fish sampling efforts have revealed that two of the best years ever recorded for crappie have come in the past decade, so Holley does not believe the birds have made that big of an impact on sport fishery yet. In fact, he said, 2014 was the best year since the state started keeping records.
"The bulk of cormorants' diet are bait fish like shad," Holley said.
But the guides say an even bigger problem related to the birds may result from their waste. When they are roosting on the islands all over the lake, Pitts said they'll kill the vegetation and the islands will erode away because there is nothing left to hold it together.
"We've lost one island in the lake from them," said Collins.
He said the erosion issue may be worse for lake fishing than their appetite for fish because it also could limit repopulation.
"Most fish like a hard bottom to spawn on," he said. "When you get a lot of siltation from erosion, it covers up those hard-bottom areas and fish lose their normal places to spawn -- so that would affect the fish population also."
Holley said the Neely Henry Lake south of Gadsden on the Coosa River has lost two islands to the roosting cormorants.
"They roosted on those islands and killed every tree and the islands eroded," Holley said. "Wherever they roost, those trees are going to die."
Previous depredation orders were vacated by the courts back in 2016 and the FWS is just now getting around to starting the public comment process all over again.
The public comment period will run through March 9. People can go to www.regulations.gov and look for docket number FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103 to comment on options for managing the cormorants, a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty.