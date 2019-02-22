Brand Red Principal Ryan showed off the studios and explained the many capabilities the company has for all sort of video production from documentary work to podcasts.
Terrell Shaw, president of the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild, detailed plans for the 2019 Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival to be held March 15-17.
"This is not just a big liars contest,” Shaw said. The 5th annual event has grown to draw big fibbers and storytellers from as far as Ohio and California. He explained that at this point, a dozen people are entered in the highlight Big Fibber competition which will take place in the City Auditorium on March 16.
Andy Offut Irwin and Bil Lepp will be the featured storytellers this year. Lepp, from Charleston, West Virginia, is a five time winner of the West Virginia Lair's Contest and the author of seven books. Irwin is from Covington, and is one of the most sought after storytellers in the nation. He has been featured at the National Storytelling Festival on nine different occasions.
During the week leading up to the events, both Lepp and Irwin will be visiting local schools. They will lead students through a Young Tales program designed as a springboard to speaking and writing for children in grades four through eight.
The duo will put on an opening night show at the auditorium Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. They will also host a storytelling workshop at the auditorium Saturday morning, March 16, from 9-11:30 a.m. The Big Fibbers Contest will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday night, followed at 8 p.m. by another show featuring Irwin and Lepp.
Full festival tickets are available for $25 in advance or $35 at the door Friday night, however, that does not include admission to the Saturday morning workshop which has a separate $25 admission fee.