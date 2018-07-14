FDA approves 1st medical marijuana drug
A marijuana-based drug to treat some types of seizures could be available by prescription in Georgia as early as this fall.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Epidiolex for two rare and severe forms of childhood-onset epilepsy: Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
Its active ingredient is cannabidiol, a chemical component of the marijuana plant that doesn’t produce the high that comes from THC.
“This is a great first step,” said state Rep. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, “It shows the FDA is finally recognizing there is some value in cannabis and it will make it easier to advance its use in other situations.”
Evan Ross, the Democrat running against Hufstetler in the November general election, has a young son with epilepsy. He said the two approved syndromes don’t apply to his child, but once a drug is in the marketplace it often starts being prescribed for other uses.
“It’s great,” Ross agreed. “It might not be in your family, but if someone had a kid that’s sick, they’ll do anything in the world to make him not sick.”
Marijuana is still listed federally as an illegal Schedule I drug, which means it has no medical value and can’t be transported from states that have voted to legalize it.
The manufacturer of Epidiolex — GW Pharmaceuticals of Britain -- says in a press release it expects the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to reclassify cannabidiol as a prescription drug by October.
The DEA downgrade for Epidiolex would apply nationally, but have little effect on Georgia’s medical marijuana laws that started to come online in 2015.
Physicians in the state are allowed to prescribe low-THC oil for a variety of conditions, from epilepsy and end-stage cancer to PTSD, Crohn’s and Parkinson’s disease. But the generic medicine can’t be grown, sold or bought in the state.
Ross said he’s hearing the GW Pharmaceuticals drug will cost about $2,500 a year compared to about $1,800 a year for the oil. It’s a pricey hit, especially when it may not be covered by insurance. And it bypasses another potential benefit to Georgia, Ross said.
“Why should a British pharmaceutical company be able to charge so much more for a product when we should be in charge of growing and distributing it here,” he said. “Northwest Georgia farmers could have another cash crop. I’d like to see Georgia benefit from it financially.”
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, who serves on the House Medical Cannabis Working Group, said it’s an issue that’s still being studied.
“The whole manufacturing process is our challenge,” she said. “A pure supply is the stumbling block.”
Hufstetler said the rescheduling of Epidiolex will open the door for more research on medical marijuana in Georgia, and he could support making it in the state if conditions are right.
“The real answer is for the federal government to change the designation of marijuana to a Schedule II drug,” Hufstetler said. “Barring that, we do need to look at manufacturing it in Georgia.”
He said he still stands by his decision to help block efforts to legalize the importation of the oil from Colorado, where it is legal. Tests showed a lack of purity standards, he said, but the main reason is that it’s still a Schedule I drug.
“The legislation was problematic in that it required people to break the law,” he noted.
GW Pharmaceuticals plans to market Epidiolex through its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences. The company said trials are already underway on two other forms of epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms.
The drug is already used in other countries to treat spasticity due to multiple sclerosis and U.S. trials are being planned.
Also, the GW Pharmaceuticals release says the company “has a deep pipeline on other cannabinoid products” for epilepsy, glioblastoma cancer and schizophrenia.