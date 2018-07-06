FCSO chief deputy dismissed, Caldwell says he’ll still run for sheriff’s office in 2020
Burkhalter sent out a statement early Friday saying Caldwell was released for “conduct unbecoming an officer.”
“Chief Deputy Caldwell had been ordered directly by myself to campaign off duty and not on taxpayer time,” Burkhalter said in an email.
For his part Caldwell said the move was a surprise.
“Naturally, I am very disappointed in this rather bizarre turn of events in which I was relived as chief deputy by the sheriff without a conversation, a name clearing hearing or an investigation into the reported verbal complaint,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I would assume someone whom the sheriff has trusted to run his agency for 13 1/2 years would be given the same opportunity.”
The dismissal was the result of Caldwell going to a “former supporter’s home (Thursday) in full uniform” to “question her about her allegiance to his campaign,” Burkhalter wrote. “This citizen informed me that she was concerned about his behavior and asked that he not return.”
“Chief Caldwell has served admirably for 14 years in his position and it is with great sadness that this happened,” Burkhalter wrote.
Caldwell said this incident does not change his plans to run for the sheriff’s office.
“I am still planning to continue my campaign for sheriff to service this community, in which I have been actively involved for my entire life,” Caldwell wrote. “In the coming days I will confer with my family, friends and counsel on this matter and release factual information regarding this situation.”
Burkhalter said having two people running for office in the agency has been a difficult time for the sheriff’s office. Along with Caldwell, FCSO Capt. Dave Roberson and Ronnie Kilgo have announced they are seeking the position in 2020.
Tommy McGuire was appointed to the post of chief deputy.