FCSO and partners offer church safety and security summit
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office have partnered with a number of non-profit organizations and local businesses to provide a free Church Safety and Security Summit on Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the last several years the sheriff’s office has made an attempt to reach out to local churches to educate their key leaders and staff about safety and security measures.
“Our goal with the summit is to empower pastors and church leaders with information to protect the men, women and children who attend our local churches,” said Sgt. Carrie Edge, public information officer, in a press release from the sheriff’s office. “Congregants deserve to enjoy worship without fearing for their safety.”
Unfortunately safety concerns are a real issue for churches in today’s society, the release noted. During the summit, presenters will address these concerns and provide the information church leaders need to be prepared to take action if it is ever needed. The summit agenda will cover security topics including: child safety and protection, developing a church safety plan, active shooter training, recognizing the signs of domestic violence and more.
Due to limited space and high interest, churches are asked to limit their attendees to four. Registration can be found by visiting Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com or visiting the sheriff’s office website at www.floydsheriff.com. All attendees are asked to register for this free event, as lunch will be served. Early registration is highly recommended to ensure a spot for attendees.