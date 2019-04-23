According to a release from the Floyd County Police Department, the department, in coordination with Floyd 911, are planning a prayer vigil for “one of our family” on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. outside the Rome-Floyd Law Enforcement center.
On March 27, Kimberly Graham was involved in a motor vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries. Subsequent medical factors led to a setback in her condition, which has resulted in her present need for continued hospital care. She was moved from Erlanger Hospital a week ago and is currently a patient at Kindred in Rome.
According to the release, Chaplain Thornton visited with her late last week and reports that she responded to verbal commands and has shown “incredible” improvement. Plans are in the works to possibly livestream the prayer vigil, and FCPD asks for a big crowd there to show support for her. The livestream is important for Graham because she'll be able to listen and hear the support for her recovery.
Graham was a dispatcher for about five years with Floyd 911 and had just transferred to the FCPD only four days before the crash. As a dispatcher she reached many people in her service to the community, so the FCPD wants to invite the public to the event.