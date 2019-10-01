A man who ran a used car dealership on Shorter Avenue along with his son was sentenced to serve five years in prison along with an additional 35 years probation on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
According to court records:
Verlon Raymond Smith pleaded guilty to 221 charges including theft by conversion and forgery in June. He along with his son, Brandon Keith Smith, jointly ran CarXpress, then located at 801 Shorter Ave. before the business was raided by Georgia Department of Revenue officials.
In May 2015, officials confiscated business documents. Later in October 2015 both men were arrested and criminally charged. An indictment filed in March 2019 stated between March 2013 and May 2015, both men who were employees and agents of The Smith Car Care Center and CarXpress, “forged documents and misrepresented facts regarding vehicle trades which did not occur to steal $107,012.83 in Total Ad Valorem Tax.”
The indictment stated the men conspired to change bills of sale and state MV-1, or title application, forms at their used car lot. They’d produce fake forms saying that they received a trade-in vehicle, which would greatly reduce the taxes owed to the government.
Brandon Smith, is still facing 223 criminal charges including forgery, filing false documents, false information on application for a title, theft by conversion and violations of the RICO Act.