Father’s Day weekend hopping with events
Another busy weekend awaits all wishing to get out of the house, especially fathers looking for some outdoor fun and bonding time with their kids.
Hundreds of kids will descend on Rolater Park in Cave Spring the day before Father’s Day for the annual Trout Unlimited Kids Fishing Day. Around 1,000 trout have been stocked in the pond and creek at the park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, so kids have a pretty good chance of reeling one in.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and there is no fee to fish. The fishing for 3- and 4-year-olds starts at 9 a.m. and runs for a half hour. From 9:45 - 10:15 a.m., 5- and 6-year-olds will fish; then 8- and 9-year-olds from 10:30 - 11 a.m. and 10- to 12-year-olds from 11:15 - 11:45 a.m.
Kids in all of the age groups can fish from noon to 1 p.m., but there is a five fish limit per child for the pond and an eight fish limit for the creek, which can be fished at any time. The event coincides with free fishing day in Georgia — licenses are not required.
Later in the day, another Father’s Day event will be held once again this year. The Chambers St. 4 Kids Committee is sponsoring its eighth Fathers and Kids Block Party, from 4 - 9 p.m., at 107 Chambers St.
Though there is no admission cost, donations are welcomed. There will be food, games, music and a water slide. Parents should bring a lawn chair.
For more information call Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Patricia Cooper at 706-331-0621.
Other events happening today include River Quest, Walk with a Doc, two cars shows and a Berry College lecture.
At 9 a.m., participants in River Quest will embark on journey of discovery of river ecology and local history while completing a scavenger hunt booklet at the Chieftains Museum and the Rome-Floyd ECO Center. The program runs until 1 p.m., and those completing the scavenger hunt will receive a voucher for two free Rome Braves tickets, with a chance to win a door prize, as well.
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at either the Rome-Floyd ECO Center or online at www.freshtix.com. For more information call 706-291-9494, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call the Rome-Floyd ECO Center at 706-622-6435.
Admission includes a boat ride on the Roman Holiday. Boat departures are at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Ridge Ferry Park.
Also starting a 9 a.m. is Harbin Clinic’s Walk with a Doc. Chiropractor Dr. Chris Nelson will give a brief talk at Bridgepoint Plaza followed by a two-mile walk along the Kingfisher Trail.
People of all ages and fitness levels may participate. Light clothing and comfortable shoes is the suggested attire. Updates will be posted on Harbin Clinic’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Another fitness event will start early this morning, with registration for the F & P Charity 5K run and 3K Health Walk opening at 7:15 a.m. and closing at 7:45 a.m. at Georgia Highlands College, 3175 U.S. 27. There is a $30 cost for the 5K and a $25 cost for the 3K walk.
The 5K will be chip timed and the scenic run and walk course will be mainly flat around Paris Lake and through the GHC campus.
The annual event benefits the Harbor House, which comes to the aid of children who have been subjected to abuse.
The Ameri-Cruze — featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles — at American Legion Post 5 will be held from 2 - 6 p.m. at 5 Shorter Ave. A trophy will be awarded to one vehicle. Hot dogs, soft drinks and water will be available.
Music will be provided by DJ Chris and DJ Robert. There will be a 1950s-style sock hop afterwards from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $5 for the sock hop, and attendees should come dressed in 1950s attire.
The Rome Shrine Club will have a benefit motor show at the General Electric building, 1935 Redmond Circle, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will run until 11 a.m. — entry is $25. All vehicles are welcome.
The show runs throughout the day and there is no admission cost.
There will be a 50-50 drawing and door prizes. For more information call 770-324-7080 or 706-252-4076. A rain date is set for June 23.
The Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host a lecture — “White-tailed deer: We love them, We love them less!” — by George Gallagher, a Berry College animal science professor, at 10 a.m.
His talk will focus on the white-tailed deer population and will touch on his 20 years of deer research at Berry College. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill/exhibits/temporary or call 706-368-6789.