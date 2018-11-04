A fatal one-car wreck at around 1 p.m. today shut down Ga. 140 between Floyd Springs and Old Dalton roads and it will likely be at least 6 p.m. before the road is reopened.
According to Floyd County Police Ofcr. Corey Wright:
The driver was heading east on Ga. 140 at a high rate of speed when the passenger-side tires went off the road. He apparently over-corrected, slid across the road and went off the other side.
The vehicle went airborne about 80 feet before it struck a power pole in front of 636 Turkey Mountain Road with the roof, snapping the pole almost in half.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene but could not be extricated until Georgia Power crews arrived to shut off the power.
Wright said power would be restored to the area once the Rome-Floyd Fire Department completes the extrication and the vehicle is removed. Georgia Power stabilized the pole but is expected back Monday to replace it.