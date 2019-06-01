A Chattooga County man was killed Saturday evening in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 27 just north of the Polk County line. The victim, a 27-year old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The wreck was reported to 911 around 6:15 p.m. Pfc Corey Wright with the Floyd County Police said the driver was southbound on the four-lane divided highway when he lost control of the Chevrolet Silverado, crossed a raised grassy median and barrel-rolled several times before landing upright in the driveway of what appeared to be a vacant home on the northbound side of the highway.
Northbound traffic was either stopped or routed onto Doyle Road and Short Horn Road back on to U.S. 27 heading toward Rome.
Motorists who did not feel comfortable using the detour were held up for close to two hours as Floyd County Police worked the incident.
A representative from the Floyd County Coroner's office had not released the identity of the victim as of press time Saturday night.