"Right now we're monitoring the weather to see how it progresses," Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said.
A weather briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. today, after which Herrington said preparations would be firmed up. He said he's not expecting anything out of the ordinary for the season.
"We're ready," Herrington said Tuesday afternoon. "Right now it looks like mostly a rain event, but there could be some lightning and wind mixed in. That could mean some tornadic activity, but we don't know for sure yet."
A strong storm system to the west is increasing the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Computer modeling Tuesday indicated they'll hit Georgia sometime in the afternoon and shift eastward through the night.
A projected overlap with a different weather system to the south will likely be sufficient for a damaging wind threat and a few tornados, unless the model changes.
"Things can change in 24 hours," Herrington said. "But it does look like it's going to be fast-moving. Whatever we get should be through here quickly."
Today is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees dropping to a low of 61 at night.
The chance of precipitation Thursday was at 90 percent, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s, falling to the mid-50s in the evening.
While the thunderstorm threat is expected to diminish Friday, the day is likely to remain damp and cool. There's a 30-percent chance of showers, with temperatures ranging from a high of 61 to a low around 40.
The weekend is expected to be dry and cool, but a new round of storms could begin early next week, according to the NWS model.