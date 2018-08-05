Farmers market coming to South Rome
The South Rome Redevelopment Agency is bringing a farmers market to South Rome on Aug. 14. Agency Director Charles Looney said the market will be held on a concrete pad across from Anna K. Davie Elementary School on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m., at least through the month of August.
Looney said the city owns the lot where a liquor store used to sit and has agreed to let the agency try the farmers market concept for the rest of the month.
"If it takes off and the farmers are getting enough sales out of the location, we can justify trying to do some fundraising to put up some common shade structures and make it a permanent fixture in South Rome," Looney said.
The agency has four tenets in its mission — to improve housing, education, wellness and economic development.
"This hits on wellness and economic development. South Rome is technically a food desert and we've been trying to figure out how to get fresh produce into South Rome," Looney said. "It's easy for us to use that location as a trial.”
The site across from Anna K. Davie is used by about 8,500 cars per day and by having the market in the afternoon, there will be considerable exposure to parents who are picking their children up from school.
Looney estimates the site could hold 12-15 vendors depending on how they set up.
"We've got commitments from seven vendors right now," Looney said. "It is kind of small relative to some of the other farmers markets."
Looney had planned to start the market this week, but the decision was made to push it back a week to give some time for volunteers to go out and to clean up the lot, and to get all the weeds and vines cut back for the farmers. It also gives the agency a little more time to get the word out to both vendors and potential customers.