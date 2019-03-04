Many of the same farmers who were not able to get to their fields to get all of their cotton or soybeans out of the ground last fall are now having trouble getting their fields ready for spring planting. The fields continue to be too wet to work in.
Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler said fruit producers across the region are also a little worried about the extent of the cold weather forecast over the next several days on peaches, strawberries and blueberries.
Nick McMichen, who farms thousands of acres in Floyd County and Cherokee County, Alabama said the rain and constant moisture has taken a toll on his winter wheat crop.
"The deluge of water has inhibited the growth of it and I can't get my spring applied nitrogen, which I normally do around Valentine's Day, I have not been able to do that," McMichen said "In preparation for row crops such as corn, we're rapidly approaching corn planting dates and we've done no field work, no fertilizer application."
Ruts from slogging heavy farm machinery through the wet soil to get crops out of the fields are still there and McMichen estimates he's starting off the spring planting season at least a month behind.
"This is like February 4 instead of March 4." he said. "We really need a break here."
Irwin Bagwell said he was able to get some lime into his fields during a couple of breaks in the rainfall but really needs for the soil to dry out a little over the course of the next couple of weeks.
"We will need to put fertilizer on the fields and we will need them to dry out o do that," Bagwell said. "Typically we put it on the middle to the end of March. I can guarantee there will probably be some trucks that will get stuck and we'll be having to pull out."
McMichen said fields are so water-logged that even when a break does come, he, and others across the country, may need a full week to ten days to dry out enough to be able to get into the fields.
Corn planting typically starts around the second week of April.
"If they grow multiple crops that just pushed crops further and further down the line," Mickler said."Soybeans come a couple of weeks after that. If it doesn't dry out it's just push planting back, these fields they're just saturated."
As for fruit producers, Mickler said cold requirements have already been met, followed by some warmer weather.
"Depending on how tight the buds are on those plants, it depends on whether or not that bloom gets killed. It's certainly going to be interesting," Mickler said.
Lance McDonald of LCCL Strawberry Farm on Old Dalton Road, said his farm drains pretty well and Oostanaula River floodwaters did not reach his strawberries, but that the next couple of nights may be a bit tricky.
"We've got five acres and I've got covers on three acres and I have to run sprinklers once it gets to 34 degrees," McDonald said. "The warm weather that allowed them to start to put out blooms and now it being this cold is going to be a tricky week to keep them protected."
McDonald also has blueberries and blackberries but neither have bloomed yet.
"Farming is like a legalized form of gambling because you're truly gambling with Mother nature and commodity prices and all that stuff. There's just so much that goes into it," Mickler said.