A winning ticket worth $336,382 was sold in Rome for the Dec. 6 Fantasy 5 drawing.
The winning numbers from the Dec. 6 Fantasy 5 drawing were 5-7-9-17-33.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Circle K #3655, 2401 Garden Lakes Blvd. A winner has not come forward to claim the ticket. Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.