Family Resource Center to join Serve Rome in September
Tina Bartleson, the executive director of the Family Resource Center, believes the move will help her agency save money and in turn, expand its Parent Aide program and child abuse prevention services. The move to the Serve Rome center will save an estimated $5,000 annually in lease money.
The center has operated out of space at 5 Professional Court for the past 17 years. Since the agency stopped hosting supervised visits between children that have been removed from their families and placed in foster care, the location has a considerable amount of unused space. The supervised visits program was transferred to the Restoration Rome facility in East Rome late in 2017.
Bartleson said the location on Third Avenue, close to the Midtown Transit station, will also be more convenient for families that utilize the agency's services. The Family Resource Center will occupy the entire third floor of the building on Third Avenue and actually have almost as much space as the Professional Court offices.
Serve Rome involves a consortium of non-profit organizations that have a history of participating with Rome First United Methodist Church on issues that relate to efforts to enhance the quality of life for children and families in the Rome community, however the agencies who establish offices in the Serve Rome center will continue to operate independently of the church.
In a press release from the church, Pastor Robert Brown said,
"In addition to the centralized location there is convenient, onsite free parking and other shared amenities."
A grand opening/ribbon cutting for Serve Rome is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
Other groups that are already in the Serve Rome facility, or will be soon, include Lutheran Children's Services which is moving from the former Masonic Lodge building on Broad Street. Hospitality House, Good Neighbor, Action Ministries, Murphy-Harpst and One Community United also have space in the Serve Rome center.
Brown said other 501(c) nonprofit agencies are encouraged to apply for space by emailing rbrown@romefirst.org of calling 706-291-8590.