The family of a young Rome man born with Shone’s Syndrome thanked first responders for saving the life of 22-year-old Ross Wood in January.
Wood, who said he remembers virtually nothing about the day his heart stopped working, said it has been an amazing experience to be able to meet those responsible for bringing him back to life multiple times on Jan. 14.
Wood was at home with his girlfriend Hannah Boling when he told her he felt tired and wanted to lay down.
A short time later she reached over to him and realized his heart had stopped beating.
Boling called 911 where Christy Hazelwood picked up the phone and guided her through basic CPR until rescue personnel could get on the scene.
That scene was about 5 miles out Booger Hollow Road, not particularly close to anything.
“I knew that she was going to get tired and I didn’t want her to get frustrated and upset that it wasn’t working,” Hazelwood said. “Just trying to keep her focused and going was the hardest, and not knowing if we had the right address because she didn’t actually know the address. It was scary.”
Floyd County police officer Kendall Dollar was the first person on the scene and just happened to have an Automated External Defibrillator in her police cruiser and had been trained on how to use it.
Next came Doug Swift with the Redmond EMS paramedic crew. They and had to shock Wood several more times to keep him alive on the way to the hospital.
“I didn’t want to give up, I didn’t want to quit,” Swift said, fighting back tears himself after meeting some of Wood’s family for the first time Thursday. “I kept going as hard as I could go.”
There weren’t many dry eyes in the ballroom at the Northwest Georgia Cardiovascular Symposium in the Krannert Center ballroom Thursday afternoon during the ceremony.
From the time her son’s girlfriend placed the call to 911 to the time the transport vehicle reached Redmond Regional Hospital, 55 minutes had passed, Vicki Wood said.
“It was a long night,” she said.
By 10:30 the next morning her son was finally responsive and asking to see his family. Wood was later transferred to Emory Hospital in Atlanta to continue his recovery before coming home Jan. 24.
“Every blip I’ve had back into memory, a name would pop up and it would ring through how much they cared about me,” Wood said. He was born with Shone’s Syndrome, a congenital heart disease that presents four different heart defects on the left side of his heart.
“It had really become an afterthought in my life,” Wood said. “I’d do something and if it’s too much I just slow down. I’ve never had it stop me from doing anything.”
He had been through multiple surgeries to try to make repairs in the early stages of his life. His first heart failure occurred when he was about 3-months-old. The most recent was about nine years ago when he was 13. There was no warning the heart stoppage that occurred in January would take place.
“Doctors said it was just a one in a million chance, the stars just happened in such a way that I had to stop breathing that time,” Wood said.
“We can never thank you enough,” said his father Bryce Wood to all of the first responders and cardiac care team at Redmond.
The Northwest Georgia Cardiovascular Symposium is a regular event that provides continuing education credits to EMS personnel as well as nursing professionals.