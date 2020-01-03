Christopher Cagle’s life was one that no one around him imagined would have been cut short.
He died on New Year’s Eve from injures sustained after a van fell on him while he and his wife, Jessica, and his two children were on their way to vaccinate rescued dogs as part of their regular service with No More Puppies, a spay and neuter nonprofit group that helps people pay to get their dogs fixed.
When they were about four minutes away from the house, they got a flat tire. Jessica and the kids went ahead and started walking to take the dogs to get vaccinated. When they were on the way back, a Bartow County police officer answered when Jessica tried to call Chris.
While he was working on the tire, a jack malfunctioned and broke, causing the van to fall on him.
“They worked on him for twenty minutes,” Jessica said. At first, the off-duty EMT who happened to be driving by was going to take him to Cartersville Medical Center. But after twenty minutes, they got a pulse, so he was airlifted to Grady Memorial.
After being on life support for a few days, he died.
“Chris Cagle has left our world. The world he made a difference in,” said a Facebook post from No More Puppies GA, an organization he volunteered with.
She and Chris did everything together — from volunteering at No More Puppies, to being foster parent, to serving treats from The Treat Truck — a snow cone truck that the kids at Elm Street Elementary knew him for.
Melanie Arrington, the media specialist at Elm Street Elementary, remembers Chris being light-hearted and Jessica’s right hand man. Jessica serves as the president of the president of the Parent Teacher Organization and Chris was always there.
“He could always put a smile on your face,” said Arrington, “It didn’t matter what kind of day you had.”
She said that without Chris, the parent teacher activities will be different.
“It’s going to be hard,” she said. “They planned fall festivals and helped with fundraising for the school. It’ll be different when he’s not going to be there to lean on for help.”
Chris and Jessica got married on Jan. 10, 2009 after knowing each other for just a few months. This January would have been their 11-year anniversary. She remembers her husband as being the manpower and muscle behind all of her ideas.
“I was the brains on getting it started, he was the brains and muscle to getting it finished,” she said. “To be honest, I don’t feel like I’ll be able to do anything without him.”
She, Chris, and their two children did everything from volunteer to get groceries together.
“98 percent of the time, all four of us went. We went to the grocery store together. If we went to Lowe’s, all four of us went,” she said. “Everything they did was with him.”
T.J. Vail, who worked with Chris at Lowe’s Distribution Center in Rome described him as his best friend.
“I’ve never met anybody that had anything bad to say about him. Most genuine guy I’ve ever met in my life,” Vail said. “He was everybody’s big brother.”
Christopher is survived by his two children, Zachary and Autumn, and his wife, Jessica along with a plethora of family members.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday and are posted in the obituary section of the newspaper.