Last year at this time, shots rang out on Rome and Williamson Streets in Rockmart. This year at one of the locations where four people died and a fifth was injured, music sang out instead.
Family members and friends of Helen Rose Mitchell, Jaequnn Davis, Arkeyla Perry and Dadrian Cummings gathered on Rome Street in front of the house where Cummings and Perry were shot and killed on the night of Jan. 24, 2019 to remember their lives and stories.
Candles were lit and balloons and lanterns were released in remembrance of the four, who were shot in a quadruple murder that shook the community last year. A memorial also sat outside in honor of Perry and Cummings with photos in the front yard.
During the vigil, Cummings' father Eric spoke briefly and thanked the community for their support during their year of healing after his death.
He asked the community to remember his son and pray with him before white balloons were released honoring Cummings, Perry, Mitchell and Davis.
Though no one gathered in front of the Williamson Street location, music was playing from the house where Mitchell, Perry and Brown were shot and the main suspect fled from the scenes.
A year after the deadly shootings and a search for the lone suspect in the case Daylon Delon Gamble, the death penalty case against him continues to work its way through the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court.
Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning notified the court last July he would be seeking the death penalty against Daylon Delon Gamble.
Gamble remains in jail on murder charges in the death of Mitchell and Davis on Williamson Street and Perry and Cummings on Rome Street. He was captured in Indianapolis, Indiana, days after the shootings and brought back to Polk County.
Though not much is known about the full proceedings still due to a gag order issued by Superior Court Judge Meng Lim, pre-trial hearings have shed some light on the events that took place last year. A challenge to the legality of Gamble's arrest last April was denied by Lim but required testimony during the hearing from GBI Special Agent Amanda Carter.
Carter testified that Gamble was hanging out with Perry and Cummings prior to shooting the pair. A man who left one of the two homes at 7:44 p.m. told Carter they’d all been hanging out.
Shortly thereafter, at approximately 8:01 p.m., Polk County 911 received reports of the shootings at two nearby locations — 503 Williamson St. and 319 Rome St.
Witnesses stated Gamble had been drinking and taking drugs at the time of the crime, Carter testified. No other motive for the shooting has been presented by investigators.