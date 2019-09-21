It actually felt like fall for the Berry College Fall Market this Saturday.
Shoppers strolled the tree-lined lane of the Clara Bowl adjacent to the Ford complex on campus Saturday to take advantage of the ideal weather and variety of offerings from the many Berry College Student Enterprises and local vendors.
Among the shoppers was a pre-veterinary student from Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ciera Heinrich said she heard about Berry College from a cousin and fell in love with the campus. She is working with the Season’s Harvest student enterprise that offers a wealth of fresh vegetables and herbs for sale.
“I especially love succulents. Back at home in Idaho we had like 40 succulents at my house, so I just love them,” Heinrich said.
Davis Clark, a senior at the college from Macon, serves as general manager for the Viking Furniture business. He said the business graduated a lot of seniors a year ago.
“That’s been a bit of a struggle, some of our strongest guys graduated,” Clark said. “But we’ve got a lot of freshmen in this year so it’s kind of cool to get them in the groove to where one day they can run the enterprise.”
The famous Adirondack chairs which are a hallmark of the Viking Furniture enterprise can be built in about a week.
“Sometimes if we’re backed up it might take as much as two weeks,” Clark said. The chairs are made of cypress wood with stainless steel hardware to avoid any kind of rusting.
It was about that time that Clark had to peel away to help freshman Roth Wilcox complete a sale to a Berry alumnus.
Laura Young, a Berry class of ’85 alumnus who now lives in Chattanooga, said she tries to come back to Rome for the seasonal markets and see what the latest ventures of the next generation of Berry students may involve.
While the Berry Student Enterprises all show up for the seasonal markets, local truck farmers and artisans also turn out in large numbers for the event.
Linda Casey of Taylorsville was spinning wool that had been freshly sheared from sheep that are raised on her farm. Sadie Eubanks from Rome was there offering customers fresh pecans and pralines from her Nola Flava Pralines booth.