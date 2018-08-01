Fairbanks seeks to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy
White said when the current private ownership group bought the company in 1982, they shut down the Binghamton, New York plant that manufactured and distributed the valves going all the way back to the early 1900s.
When the company was acquired in the 80s, the new ownership apparently did not cross every T or dot every I and thus may have assumed some liability for those products that were manufactured and distributed decades earlier.
None of those products were made in Rome. The local plant is a manufacturer of custom materials handling products ranging from premier casters, wheels, hand trucks, platform trucks, and dollies, used mostly by industrial plants, institutions and logistics firms.
"There is no getting out from under that without the reorganization and filing," White said. "It's not business. Business is good and we're hiring like crazy. We'll emerge a stronger company without that liability hanging over our heads."
A statement from White and Fairbanks indicates that the action taken will enable it to continue to thrive as a company and as an employer, while at the same time establish an asbestos personal injury trust for the purpose of valuing, resolving, and, if eligible, paying, current and future asbestos-related claims against Fairbanks in a fair and efficient manner.
The Rome plant has 36 full-time employees and five temporary employees at this time. Almost a third of the Rome plant was rebuilt following a December 2011 tornado that caused heavy damages. Within a week of the storm, the company had brought in generators, rearranged some equipment and was able to get back into production to meet orders and essentially never missed a beat.
The 200,000 square-foot facility now utilizes robotic welding and electrostatic power coating technology in the rebuilt section of the plant which handles virtually all of the metal-working line of products.