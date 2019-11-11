Some of the coldest air of the fall season is moving south from the Arctic, to bring Rome late-January-like weather two weeks before Thanksgiving.
The afternoon briefing from the National Weather Service Monday indicated a super-cold blast is on the way but snow accumulation is unlikely. Any precipitation will fall on a warmer ground layer. The briefing also indicated that Rome would be under a high wind advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday night
Rome Floyd Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington said his first concern at this point is for the homeless community in Rome.
"We're reaching out to the Salvation Army and others, touching in with them to make sure they're aware and prepared for the extreme temperature drop that we're going to be experiencing," Herrington said.
Capt. Jason Smith at The Salvation Army in Rome said procedure there is that when the Weather Service officially puts out a forecast with temperatures below freezing, the Salvation Army goes into "white flag" mode. That means the facility opens up to anyone in need of a warm place to stay for the night
At this point, Smith said, Tuesday night and Wednesday night are expected to be white flag nights and Thursday may be as well.
On a regular night, the Salvation Army has 20 beds designated for men and four for women. During white flag nights, the dining room can be equipped to handle another 30 people and the fellowship hall on Second Avenue can handle another 30 to 40.
Smith actually puts a white flag out in front of the office on First Avenue to let people know they can come in out of the cold. Smith also said announcements are made during the evening meal at the Salvation Army facility to help spread the word that shelter is available.
People who come in on white flag nights have to take their stuff with them when they are dismissed during the day, after the thermometer gets back above the freezing mark
"A lot of people leave early anyway just so they can get to other places where they have resources, like meals up at the Community Kitchen," Smith said.
Devon Smyth with the Davies Homeless Shelters said they are in discussions with the Red Cross locally to bring in additional cots in the event they are needed.
"If it drops below 32 at night and doesn't warm up over 32, our guests can stay in until it warms up," Smyth said.
The men's shelter on East Eighteenth Street can take in an extra eight guests. The women's shelter on North Broad can take in another six. She said those numbers are dictated by fire regulations.