The hazardous weather outlook was set to expire this morning and Floyd County is looking at a few days of warm, breezy weather and clear skies.
Rain and thunderstorms, however, are possible starting Tuesday night and the chance increases farther into the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast is for a high of around 88 degrees coupled with a north wind of five to 10 miles an hour. Gusts could be as strong as 15 miles an hour Temperatures are slated to fall in the evening, to a low around 56.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 91 that will drop to around 68 at night. Clouds are forecast to start rolling in late and scattered storms could hit the area.
By Wednesday the NWS is predicting a 40% chance of showers and thundershowers, although the sun will likely be out most of the day. Expect a high near 94, dropping to a low around 70 at night.
As the chance of rain escalates, Rome and Floyd County will see temperatures dip slightly – to the high 80s. It's a change from last month when the NWS recorded 10 straight days of temperatures above 90 degrees, from May 21 through 30. The high for the day has been at least 89 since May 17.
Thursday's high is forecast to hit 88 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, rising to 50% at night. The low is expected to be around 69.
Expect rain and storms Friday, when the chance of precipitation is forecast to be 60%, rising to 70% at night. The high is expected be around 86, with a low around 69 in the evening.
Saturday also is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of storms. The high is expected to be around 87 degrees.
While Northwest Georgia has been going through a recent period of unseasonably hot and dry weather, NWS' Climatological Report indicates the local rainfall total is nearly six inches above normal for the year.
Since Jan. 1, the gauge at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport has recorded 28.97 inches of rain, compared to the norm of 23.02 inches. At this time last year, there had been a total of 21.03 inches.
Local rivers are at floating level, drawing tubers and kayakers.
The Etowah at the bypass has been fluctuating between 17.5 and 13.5 feet. The most recent low recorded this century was 12.43 feet in October 2007. The pre-flood action level is 28 feet.
At Turner McCall Boulevard, the Oostanaula is forecast to average about 5.5 feet this week. Recent low was 1.75 feet, in October 2007, and the pre-flood action stage is 19 feet.
The Coosa River at Mayo's Bar Lock and Dam was at 11.84 feet Sunday afternoon. A low of 10.11 feet was recorded in October 2007 and the pre-flood action stage is 21 feet.