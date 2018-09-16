Exchange Club flag presentation

Exchange Club member Bill King teaches Model Elementary student Ma'Khya White how to properly fold an American flag on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, while Madalyn Shaw gives it a try as well. / Floyd County Schools
Model Elementary students wave American flags during a presentation from the Exchange Club on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. / Floyd County Schools