In the midst of a rainy winter, Berry College hosted a lecture Wednesday on the challenges and successes of water resource management.
In response to the drought of 2007, speaker Katherine Zitsch discussed her work preparing for the next Atlanta water shortage in the face of continued growth in the metro area. More than 150 people attended the lecture.
Zitsch is the director of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District and Manager of Natural Resources with the Atlanta Regional Commission and a board certified environmental engineer with the American Academy of Environmental Engineering.
When comparing the prediction of a drought versus the prediction of other natural disasters, Zitsch said that the federal government has no reliable way of estimating the precise time a drought will go into effect. The best estimate of a drought’s impact can only be identified within days of the event.
“We do not know beyond two weeks what the future holds,” Zitsch said.
Since the organization was formed in 2001, the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District has served as a think tank for the conception of long-term water management programs. Zitsch posed the question, “How do we live through a 4-to-5-year drought?”
The metro Atlanta water district is comprised of 15 counties and 95 cities in total. Throughout the region, there is no groundwater. Beneath metro Atlanta lays a large deposit of granite, prompting water planners to look to local rivers and lakes for help. The reservoirs at Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier supply most of the water to the region.
“Ninety-eight percent of water is supplied through surface water,” Zitsch said. “Eighty percent of water comes from reservoirs.”
When the district makes a water distribution plan, local governments then implement the plan and the state Environmental Protection Division assures that plans are compliant with policy. One of the ways the district has reduced residential water consumption in the last decade is through the Toilet Rebate Program.
The Toilet Rebate Program urges community members to replace outdated and inefficient toilets with more environmentally friendly models. According to Zitsch, more than 1 billion gallons of water has been saved per year since the program started in 2008.
Since the district was formed, “there has been a 20% increase in population and a 30% decrease in per capita water usage in the Metro Atlanta area,” Zitsch said.
The plan to continue this decrease is through the closed-loop water treatment system. Within the system, surface water is extracted, then treated before distributed to homes and offices. After use, the water is treated once more before being returned to its original source.
“In Georgia, water is often taken for granted, but Atlanta and much of the southeast are quite vulnerable to drought,” said Berry College Assistant Professor of Environmental Science and Studies Zachary Taylor who organized the lecture. “After meeting Ms. Zitsch this fall and hearing about her work in reducing water use metro Atlanta and her involvement in the current Supreme Court case, it seemed like a great time for our students to learn more about this critical issue.”