End Slavery Georgia to open safe house in Rome
Crumbly told members of the Seven Hills Rotary Club that sex trafficking is now a $32 billion a year industry in Georgia and the average trafficker is taking home as much as $30,000 a week in untaxed cash profits.
When the new safe house open at an unspecified location, the group will offer services, in collaboration with other groups in the community, which will include crisis stabilization, medical services, psychological evaluations, trauma therapy, addiction counseling and pregnancy-related services.
"We're seeing more and more of them coming that are pregnant," Crumbly said.
End Slavery Georgia is a non-profit that was founded in Rome about two years ago.
"Our mission is to rescue, rebuild and restore victims of sex trafficking," Crumbly said. "It is as predominant now here in the United States as it is some other countries." She said Georgia Bureau of Investigation statistics indicate the marketing of victims is trending toward younger and younger victims.
Crumbly said data indicates that a third of all runaways in Georgia will have been sexually exploited within 48 hours of their leaving home. She explained that traffickers maintain their hold on young victims in a variety of ways from simple flattery and gifts that speak to children's self-esteem, to cash to drugs and alcohol, even threats to kill someone in their family.
"It is in every single community in this state, there is not one that does not have this taking place," Crumbly said. The GBI data indicates the average age of girls being introduced to sex trafficking is 12-14, while 11-13 years of age is the average for boys.
"You're looking at middle school, you're looking at a time when children are extremely vulnerable," Crumbly said.
The new safe house in Rome will not be able to take in children but will work with victims that are least 18 years of age.
The goal of End Slavery Georgia is to get victims back to a truly independent life as quickly as possible.