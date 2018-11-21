An elderly driver hit the gas instead of the brake and plowed through the Goo Goo car wash Wednesday, striking two employees, three vehicles and damaging the wash tunnel machinery.
Jamey Goodman, regional manager, said the location at 1140 N. Broad St. would be closed at least until next week.
"But I'm mainly concerned about my guys ... it was horrible," Goodman said.
The men — Mark Strickland, 46, and Kenneth Smith, 48, of Rome — had visible injuries when they were taken to Floyd Medical Center, according to Rome Police Pfc. Steve Cantrell.
"They were conscious and alert; there didn't appear to be anything life-threatening," he said.
The driver, Lina Koon, 89, was shaken up but not injured, Cantrell said Koon was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car at around 12:30 p.m. when he entered the car wash.
"When the gate opened, he confused the gas with the brake and drove straight through," Cantrell said.
The car hit a pickup truck on the outside lane and two car wash employees. It continued into the wash tunnel, damaging the machinery and striking two more cars before stopping.
Cantrell said Koon was cited for reckless driving and he would be re-tested to determine his qualification to hold a license.
The car wash was closed for repairs and Goodman said it would likely be the middle of next week before the parts are delivered and installed.
"None of this stuff is local," he said. "I'm trying to get an inventory and get it ordered so these people aren't out of work for the holidays,” he said.
Goo Goo has two other locations in Rome, at 701 Shorter Ave., and a new one by Mount Berry Mall.