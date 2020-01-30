Another of our World War II veterans has left us.
Emmett Cabe, 94, a lifelong resident of Lindale, passed away Tuesday and some of our history passed along with him.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 as a 16-year-old eager “for the uniform and adventure,” and was honored along with other Georgians by the Consulate General of France for helping to liberate France from the Nazis during the D-Day invasion at Normandy.
And in 2014, Cabe, alongside seven other Georgians, received the National Order of the Legion of Honor medal from the Consulate General of France in Atlanta.
When he was informed he would receive the award he acknowledged he was honored by the recognition, but was most proud of serving his country in the Navy.
“I have seen the face of terror,” he said at the time. “I have felt the stinging cold of fear. I have lived the times most would say are best forgotten. But at least I can say I am proud of what I was, a sailor.”
Cabe was one of the few Americans on Gold Beach, a British invasion point, who recounted the stormy sea and heavy fire of the D-Day invasion. The following is excerpted from the written recollections of Cabe, a gunner’s mate on an Landing Ship Tank bringing troops and equipment ashore.
“On June 1, 1944, we were combat loaded with British Soldiers of the famous British 8th Army (The Desert Rats). We also had some people from the medical corps, plus a few British Royal Navy people.
Sparks, our radioman, told us the captain received “HORNPIPE PLUS SIX,” the signal ordering D-Day to take place on June 5. But the weather had already began to change; the invasion was postponed 24 hours. The ships that had already sailed had to be recalled. The word came through that the invasion would be June 6, 1944.
On June 6, we were sitting off the beaches of France. Troops were being put into a sea so heavy that every wave threw the small assault crafts against the side of the ship.
Gold, the beach we were on, was the most westerly of the British beaches, next to Omaha Beach. Here at Gold, the Germans had concentrated their defenses, including pillboxes and gun emplacements, which allowed them to sweep the beaches with crossfire.
A heavy bombing attack was being delivered inland of this beach, a sight to see. Fires could be seen in a town ashore. Apart from some flak, there was no enemy opposition of any kind, although it was broad daylight and the ships must have been clearly visible from the beaches.
It was not until the first wave of assault forces were making their run for the beach, and the British cruiser HMS Belfast opened fire, that the enemy appeared to realize that something was going on. A tremendous bombardment was being laid down on the beaches by the naval forces.
We began to receive heavy fire from the beach. I watched as the soldiers hit the sand on the run. Smoke and flames obscured the beaches, but the naval bombardment had failed to silence the enemy.
The armor was landing and some began to bog down in the sand. The beach became crowded and German coastal guns were firing on the Beaches. The beach obstacles had wrecked many landing craft. The tides whipped up by strong winds were faster than expected to cover the obstacles.
Army sappers and naval frogmen demolition teams struggled under heavy fire to clear enough gaps to get through. It looked as though Gold Beach had all the makings of a disaster similar as we heard later at Omaha beach. The shore gun emplacements at a heavily defended sanatorium building in Le Grand Hameau fiercely opposed the beach assaults. A big gun battery on a hill at Arromanches was firing on the beach.
German 88 field guns were reaching out for the ships; we were ordered to make smoke. The smoke pots were lit, and we started going up and down the beach making smoke to hid the ships from the German gunners.
The British were using flail tanks to clear the mines in front of them. These tanks were equipped with heavy chains attached to the front that would flail the ground as they moved. I later learned the Americans refused to use them. Had they used them many lives could have been saved.
The Germans had fortified a sanatorium on the seafront, and the naval bombardment had left his strong point still in good working order. We could see it was causing trouble. The air bombings had missed it and the shelling from the sea had also. The troops that were still coming were receiving fire from the big guns.
We were receiving some small-arms fire from the beach, and you could hear it pinging against the sides of the ship and hitting the water. At first, we didn’t know what it was; we had never been under small-arms fire before.
A Rhino ferry had pulled alongside and we started loading it with troops and tanks to be ferried the short way to the beach.
Low-flying aircraft were attacking the Germans in front of the British troops bombing and strafing up and down the beaches. Just like on the other beaches, the Germans had strung wire and they had to blow the wire to get through.
Cruisers, battleships and destroyers were shelling inland of the beach. I watched as German 88 shells crashed into the water among the ships. The shells were coming from a big German gun on a cliff above Arromanches.
Further out to sea, a British battleship answered with her big guns. The big shells could be seen after they left the guns, they would move up very fast, then arch and start their descent. I watched as the shells hit the gun emplacement, then the ship’s guns moved down the beach firing at something else.
That night, after watching the action ashore, we fell asleep with one man awake at all times on gun watch.
Enemy planes are overhead and are bombing the area to the north of us. Enemy fighters are overhead, and all ships put up anti-aircraft fire. One enemy ME-109 was shot down in flames and crashed on the beach.
A ferry comes alongside our ship with the heat crew of the LST 344. Their ship had been sunk and they went back to England with us. We were awakened at about four the next morning; the action had started. Allied cruisers were bombarding the beach, anti-aircraft fire filled the sky overhead; enemy planes were in the vicinity.
Flares and shellfire could be seen on shore in a big tank battle. The Germans were trying to break into the beachhead near the town of Bayeux.
General quarters were sounded again and we raced for the guns, enemy planes were flying low among the ships. They were flying so low we couldn’t shoot at them for fear of hitting the ship next to us. I was called off my gun to go down to No. 12 20mm gun that had jammed while firing. As I started down the rails, a German ME-109 came in strafing. It strafed the No. 12 gun crew as I stopped and tried to lay down on the steps.
Huge sparks and flashes came from the deck as the bullets sprayed around the gun crew. I didn’t think they would get out of this alive, but they did. All three were wounded.
As the battle ashore rages, we left with our dead and wounded to return to England. We unloaded the dead and wounded and others. Loaded again at four that evening and sailed again for Gold Beach.
We arrived off the beach at four the next evening, June 9, and came under air attacks as we dropped anchor. As we started unloading troops, we again came under small-arms fire from somewhere on the beach. A shot from shore hit the bow door.
The ship’s guns opened fire on planes overhead. Anti-aircraft fire was all around and our ship was making a smoke screen.
Night came and the shelling from the Navy went on; in the dark we finished unloading troops. There is heavy shelling of the beach by Allied cruisers. Flares are dropped out oat sea in a Navy battle.
At first break of day, 50 friendly aircraft are seen patrolling overhead. If only we could have had that many at Sicily and Salerno. As we moved onto the beach to unload, we knocked a hole in our fresh water tank while beaching. We came off the beach and formed a convoy for the dry dock in England. We passed the chalk-white cliffs of Dover with the Germans sitting on the French side watching every move we made. At this point it was not far to the French shore.