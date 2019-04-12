A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through Georgia on Sunday morning and afternoon may also include strong to severe thunderstorms.
There is a 90 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. on Sunday with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. The high temperature is expected near 77 with the low near 47, according to the National Weather Service.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Georgia in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather – level 3 out of 5 on their risk scale – which is uncommon to see issued in Georgia two days ahead of a storm system," said Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington.
He said it points to severe weather in Georgia on Sunday.
"However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty and plenty of time for the forecast to evolve," he said.
Severe thunderstorms will be possible as this tracks across Georgia on Sunday and any strong to severe storms could result in sporadic damage to trees and power lines.
"There may be some storms out ahead of the main line that could spin up isolated brief tornadoes," he said. "There will also be some showers and storms behind the main line that could produce some large hail."
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through 5 p.m. Today's high is expected near 81 and tonight's low is expected to be around 66. There is also a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 a.m.
Temperatures are expected to drop somewhat on Monday with the high expected near 67 and the low around 43.