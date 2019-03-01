EMA director says Carter's Dam release plus expected rainfall may cause re-flood of drained areas

A release scheduled from Carter's Lake along with heavy rains expected may cause areas to re-flood that had drained recently.
"Sometime on Sunday, March 3 or Monday, March 4 there will be a large release of water from Carter's Lake Dam. Also on Sunday, Floyd County is predicted to receive over an inch of rain from a significant system that will be moving through our area," Herrington said. "The combination of these two events along with all the rainfall received last week causing the ground to be saturated will cause several of the roadways and other areas affected by flooding last week to potentially re-flood."
The National Weather Service is predicting rain showers Saturday with heavy rain Sunday and possibly Monday.
According to historical data on file it appears this will be almost exactly the same amount of water that was released by Carter’s Dam in December of 2015 which did lead to flooding in Gordon County and Floyd County, Herrington said in an email.
"With this release and the additional rainfall we can expect creeks and rivers to potentially rise quickly," he said. "Please stay aware of this as we go through the weekend and early next week. Please do not drive through water over roadways and never go around barricades that are put up for your protection. Remember…turn around, don't drown."