Rome-Floyd County Emergency management staff is working with the Rome Transit Department and leadership at the Network Day Service Center to hone the emergency evacuation plan for the center that works with developmentally disabled adults.
"The evacuation drill went well and we were able to glean some good information to update our disaster plan," said Jenny Shealy, executive director of the Network Day Service Center, 402 W. 10th St.
EMA Director Tim Herrington said his staff did identify a few procedures that need to be corrected.
"That's what you expect out of a drill. You want to test your emergency plan, see what works and what doesn't, and then make the necessary adjustments," Herrington said. "We wanted to give them an opportunity to test their plans and make sure the staff was up to speed as far as what their responsibilities would be in the event of an actual evacuation."
Herrington said the drill helped create a lot of baseline data and his staff will continue to work with management at the center to develop a more robust emergency plan for the facility.
"We do have some unique challenges as far as coordinating transportation," Herrington said. "One of the things that we did notice is that we were able to evacuate that facility in about 23 minutes, but if it was an actual event it would probably take a little bit longer than that." The 23-minute time frame may seem like a long time, however Herrington said he felt like it was actually pretty quick. Herrington said some shuttle buses at the facility are available for use, but if the full load of clients was all at the building, additional transportation would be required and many of the clients have special needs, such as wheelchair lifts.
Shealy said on a full day, the center may have as many as 60 clients and 20 staff members in the building. She said about a dozen of the clients are wheelchair bound.
"We treated it as a no-stress situation and did not want to upset the clients," Shealy said. "A lot of the reason we did it was for staff more than the clients, so staff knows how to execute the plan." Shealy said the drill helped them determine clients who may have needed more help than others and who needed to get on a bus first.
Shealy said that NDSC has a Memorandum of Understanding with Rome First United Methodist Church to use the Wilder Center at the downtown church as an offsite evacuation center. Scott Henson, a church member, and NDSC board members worked with RFUMC Pastor Robert Brown to assist the NDSC personnel get off the Rome Transit Department buses that were used to transport the clients from the center.
"It was a very good drill, you hope you're never in that situation, but it's good to drill so that you don't panic and know that you have a plan in place," Shealy said.