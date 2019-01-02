We’ll likely get an additional one and a half to two inches of rain on an already thoroughly saturated Floyd County for the next couple of days which could present problems.
“We’re monitoring it,” said Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
Herrington said they don’t think further flooding will be an issue, with river levels already beginning to drop on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We will see them the rivers rise again after the rain, of course, but as long as there aren’t any releases from Lake Allatoona, which flows into the Etowah River, or Carter’s Lake, which flows into the Oostanaula River, they’re expecting it to be ok.
“We’ve been in contact with the Army Corps of Engineers so it doesn’t look like there will be a problem with that,” Herrington said.
The real issue is whether or not we’ll get any high winds before the ground can dry out.
“We’ve already seen trees down because of the rain,” Herrington said. “If we get a little bit of wind we’ll probably start seeing more trees down.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting we’ll get more rain today and tonight. The brunt of the rain is expected to come Friday and we’ll likely get one and a half to two inches of rain. The NWS has issued a flash flood watch beginning tonight and lasting into Friday evening.
Once the rain passes we’ll likely see sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend.