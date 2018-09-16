ELOST change on November ballot
Voters across the state in the November general election will be decided on five proposed amendments to the state constitution, including a possible change in how local school systems call for ELOST referendums.
The change would mean the county and city school systems would no longer have to jointly call for a referendum on enacting a 1-cent education local option sales tax. Currently, the Rome and Floyd County boards of education both approve resolutions calling for an ELOST referendum.
With the passage of Senate Resolution 95 in March by the General Assembly, the proposed amendment was placed on this year’s ballot. If voters approve the amendment, then the school system with the most students — currently Floyd County Schools — could call for a sales tax referendum by itself, without the approval of the smaller system.
The proceeds from the tax would still be distributed between the two school systems according to the ratio of students each system has out of the total number of students in the county.
The ballot question voters will see is: “Shall the constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize a referendum for a sales and use tax for education by a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county and to provide that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution?”
The first amendment voters will decide on is the establishment of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, which would accumulate tax money from sporting goods stores to use for conservation purposes. Other proposed amendments include creating a statewide business court, and requiring courts to let victims know when the proceedings of their accused perpetrators happen and to involve them in the process.
Too see a complete list of the proposed constitutional amendments, visit the secretary of state’s website at sos.ga.gov — click on the elections tab and then find “proposed constitutional amendments” under “quick links.”
Voter registration is open through Oct. 9 for the Nov. 6 general election. In-person advance voting runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 2. Also Oct. 27 will be a Saturday voting opportunity statewide.
Residents can check their status and register online through the Georgia My Voter website. Mail-in registration forms also are available at college registrar offices, at public libraries, drivers’ services, public assistance and other government offices including the Floyd County Board of Elections at 12 E. Fourth Ave.