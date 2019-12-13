Elevation House Executive Director Carrie Edge knows first hand the daily struggles of those afflicted with mental illness and how vital family and community support is.
Not only is there a history of depression on both sides of her family, but her own son — already on the autism spectrum — was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and severe anxiety before he was 18.
"I've lived the experience, so I know as a mom how important community services are, but also coming from law enforcement and seeing individuals with mental illness coming into the jail for petty crimes, I can especially appreciate the support of our local law enforcement officials for this organization," said Edge, a former Floyd County Sheriff's Office sergeant for six years.
That's why receiving a $10,812 check for Elevation House from the Floyd County Police Department and the Rome Braves after their 2019 charity golf tournament is even that much sweeter.
"We were elated," Edge said Friday of the donation that will cover the expenses of two of the nonprofit's 27 members for a full year. "It's a true partnership. It helps our members understand how supportive our law enforcement personnel really are."
Located at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center at 41 Washington Drive SE in Rome since its opening in early June, Elevation House uses the Clubhouse International model to help adults with serious mental illness by providing them with various tasks to build confidence and skills.
Known as the "work ordered day," members participate in a culinary arts program and also help with the everyday duties of running a nonprofit, such as administrative assignments, marketing or putting together the newsletter.
"This helps build stamina and confidence to prepare them for work or to go back to school," Edge said, adding helping them find suitable housing is one of the biggest challenges. "About one-fifth of them came to us as homeless, so we are tasked sometimes with finding them immediate emergency shelter and then helping them find permanent housing."
Edge said she's grateful Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher accepted her invitation to visit the facility one day earlier this year and actually spent about two hours taking a tour and getting to know staff and members.
Two months later, she learned the police department and Rome Braves had picked Elevation House as its beneficiary of the golf tournament.
Having also served on the local board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Edge is finally seeing her vision of giving the mentally ill and their families more support options in Rome as Elevation House continues to grow.
"I see the weights on the families and caregivers when they first come to us and then see those weights fall off," Edge said, adding NAMI provided the seed money for getting Elevation House off the ground. "You see the hope in their eyes and time and time again they are thanking us for helping their adult children see their full potential."