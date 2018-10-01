Elections chief vacancy raises concerns
With just about a month to go before the Nov. 6 midterms, several local organizations are expressing concern that Floyd County has been without an elections supervisor since August.
The chairman of the county elections and voter registration board says the board members and office staff are handling preparations just as they've done in the past. But a number of residents plan to seek more concrete reassurance at the board's next meeting, set for noon Monday at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
"We're going to fill that one up," promised Larry Morrow, a longtime black community leader.
Rebecca Moye, president of the League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County, said she sent out an alert to members and other local groups. The state and national chapters of the nonpartisan organization also have been notified of the situation.
"This is no reflection on Mr. (Steve) Miller's qualifications to chair the elections board but we feel there needs to be someone in charge who's a qualified election official," Moye said. "The whole country is watching our state."
Meanwhile, the deadline to register is a week from today and early in-person voting begins in two weeks.
Sam Malone, president of the Rome-Floyd County NAACP, said he expected the position to be filled shortly after Elections Supervisor Willie Green left in August. Barring that, he questioned why one of the elections technicians with decades of experience wasn't elevated to act as interim director.
Malone said this is expected to be a particularly contentious election and there already are concerns about voter-roll purges.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is running for governor, has said his office doesn't purge inactive voters during election years. But Malone said he has a list of over 11,000 local voters — black and white — who have been removed from the rolls.
"Some are deceased and a few have moved away, but I've personally talked to four people who didn't know they were taken off the list," he said. "It's impossible to contact them all, but we're trying to get the word out to the community that we have a list of 11,000 names and you may be one of them."
Next Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the deadline to ensure you're registered. Malone is urging local voters to check their status — or register — at the Georgia My Voter website or county elections office.
A candidate forum also is scheduled for that night, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with refreshments and a chance to submit questions.
Miller, the elections board chair since 2012, said he expects to reassure attendees at the Monday meeting that the process is being handled professionally.
A real estate agent who can set his own hours, he said he's spending about 30 hours a week keeping up with elections office payroll, publication deadlines and other administrative tasks. Elections technicians Vanessa Wassell and Donna Maldonado are conducting day-to-day operations.
The other appointed board members are Mardi Haynes Jackson and Dr. Tom Rees. They're leading poll worker training classes this week, as they've done every other election year, Miller said.
"Mardi's been on the board 10 years. She's done more elections than I have and I've done six," he said. "It's always been a team effort. We're missing one person, that's all."
Miller said he's received several responses to the job posting for Green's slot, which is now defined as chief election clerk. However, the board, which has no time now to train a new person, wants to wait for an applicant with the right qualifications for long-term employment, he said.