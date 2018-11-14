Elections Board Chairman Steve Miller announced Wednesday that Robert Brady, elections supervisor for Sumter County, was selected to fill the slot left vacant since August by the departure of Willie Green.
Brady has headed the southwest Georgia county's elections department for the past six years. He also conducted elections for its municipalities: Americus, Andersonville and Plains.
"We look forward to working closely with Mr. Brady as he takes the helm as chief clerk and feel the professionalism and knowledge he brings with him will be a great asset to our community," Miller said in an emailed statement.
Runoff elections for at least the secretary of state and Public Service Commission Post 3 positions are scheduled for Dec. 4. Additionally, a special election is expected to be announced soon to fill a vacant state House seat.
The chief clerk supervises daily operations under the direction of the board, according to the job description posted by the three-member Floyd County Elections Board.
Miller and longtime board member Mardi Haynes Jackson reach the end of their terms Dec. 31. Tom Rees, the remaining veteran, will be joined Jan. 1 by Melanie Conrad and John Scott Husser. At Miller's request, the new appointees got some early experience by assisting the board with the Nov. 6 election and chief clerk interviews.