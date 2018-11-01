The Republican from Ranger faces off on the Tuesday ballot against Democratic Party candidate, businessman and former physician Steve Foster in the race for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat. This is the first time since 2012 that Graves has faced a challenger in the general election.
In addition to Whitfield and Murray counties, the 14th District includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk and Walker counties and the western part of Pickens County.
Graves said the tax cut bill allows families to keep more of the money they earn.
“It was the first overhaul of our nation’s tax code in more than 30 years, and a huge win for hard-working Georgia families, who were burdened for decades by an outdated, unfair tax code,” he said in an interview conducted by email. “Among its many positive changes, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act nearly doubles the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples, cuts individual tax rates across all brackets and doubles the child tax credit. ... Between tax reform and President Trump’s regulatory cuts, the economy is finally booming again.”
Graves noted that the latest jobless numbers showed the national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, the lowest it has been in almost 40 years.
“I’m running for re-election to lock in and build on the results of the last two years,” Graves said. “By continuing our work, enacting more free-market reforms, families will continue to see better job options, higher wages and greater opportunities. I’ll also continue working to find ways to balance the budget and pay down our national debt. Although it requires difficult choices, we must take action now to ensure the future prosperity of our kids and grandkids. Additionally, I will use my position on the Appropriations Committee (which oversees spending) to keep our military strong and send President Trump the resources necessary to secure the border, including completion of the border wall.”
Before being elected to Congress, Graves served eight years in the Georgia House of Representatives. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He has operated a landscaping business and was a real estate investor.
“There’s so much drama and negativity during campaign season, so I want to focus on the positives,” Graves said. “Over the last two years, working alongside President Trump, we made real progress on the issues that matter most to Georgia families. We cut and reformed the tax code for the first time in three decades. We slashed regulations, freeing businesses to grow and thrive. We repealed Obamacare’s harmful individual mandate. We made historic investments in our military, including a 2.6 percent pay raise for our troops. And we made a down payment on President Trump’s border wall. It’s no secret why Northwest Georgia is employing a record number of people.”
To find out more about Graves, visit his House website at tomgraves.house.gov.