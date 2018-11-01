“I’ve worked practically every job in a carpet mill, from creeling to running a tufting machine to pulling rugs in dye becks,” he said. “I’ve operated forklifts and driven trucks. I had jobs through my last two years of high school and throughout college.” Foster attended North Whitfield High School.
Foster is the Democratic Party candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat and faces Republican incumbent Tom Graves of Ranger in Tuesday’s election. In addition to Whitfield and Murray counties, the 14th District includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk and Walker counties and the western part of Pickens County.
This is Foster’s first run for political office. Foster was sentenced to six months in jail and six months on probation in August following a conviction for DUI. He is currently in the Catoosa County jail, being housed there for Whitfield County.
Foster has criticized his arrest and conviction, citing among other things that he was not allowed to have an independent blood test.
He said in an interview conducted by email that it has been difficult to campaign from inside jail. This is the first time since 2012 that Graves has faced a challenger in the general election.
Foster worked as an EMT in Murray County, graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in microbiology and received his medical degree from East Tennessee State University.
He joined the Army National Guard after medical school, completed his internship and residency training in South Carolina and returned to Dalton to work as an emergency room physician at Hamilton Medical Center. In 1990, he opened MedNow, the first walk-in medical clinic in Northwest Georgia. In 1998 he took part in a disaster relief effort in Honduras and has continued charity work in Central America during the past 20 years.
“These representatives and senators — from both parties — enrich themselves and treat their constituents as if they are fools,” Foster said. “They talk the talk, but most of them have never walked the walk — nor would they know where to start. I’m familiar with public service and get great satisfaction from helping others and serving their needs.”
Foster said he believes health care should be made available for all citizens.
“Cuba, a nation with per capita incomes of 1/10th of the United States, provides free health care to all of its citizens,” he said. “Longevity of Cubans exceeds that of Americans, and infant mortality rates are lower.”
Foster said he opposes calls by some Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“It seems that some politicians, lately more Democrats than Republicans, don’t know when to shut their pie holes. We have larger issues and bigger problems,” he said.
Foster favors what he calls “common sense” gun law reforms.
“One cannot pilot a 747 without extensive training. But a deranged and disgruntled individual can purchase firearms at a gun show with a wink, a nod and a few hundred dollars,” he said. “We require more training for an individual to ride a motorcycle than to buy a handgun or a semiautomatic weapon. No one is born with the knowledge to safely operate a weapon, and yet we arbitrarily allow people to purchase weapons at 18, yet require training and licenses to operate automobiles at 16.”
To find out more about Foster, search for Steve Foster for Congress on Facebook.