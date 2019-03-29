Abuse of the elderly or of developmentally disabled adults over the age of 18 is a growing problem across Georgia, and is one that Sherry Thompson with Adult Protective Services believes many people wouldn't necessarily recognize if they saw it.
Thompson told members of the Rome Exchange Club that abuse can take many forms from actual physical abuse to emotional abuse, sexual abuse, financial exploitation or neglect.
Physical abuse is probably the easiest to see, according to Thompson, however she explained that in some cases, elderly people, defined by the state as someone over the age of 65, may have been restrained in a wheelchair by their caregiver who tried to explain to caseworkers the person was restrained for their own safety.
"There is always an explanation," Thompson said. "We try to look for injuries that are inconsistent with that explanation."
Verbal or emotional abuse is much harder to pick up.
"Most abusers are family members or someone close to the victim," Thompson explained. She said the number one threat made to the elderly is that if they don't do what the caregiver wants, they'll be put in a nursing home.
The prototypical financial exploitation comes from people using the victim's credit cards or stealing their medications. Thompson cautioned the civic group to "Be very leery of someone who says they have power of attorney."
She detailed a number of abuser behaviors as someone who tries to isolate the victim from other family members, or someone who always tries to answer questions for the victim.
"Watch for that, when they try to speak ahead of the person," Thompson said. "They are charming, they're friendly, the best friend you'll ever have, and that is a red flag to us."
Thompson also said abusers will try to explain away physical injuries to the victim such as claiming the victim is clumsy and falls a lot, perhaps suffers from dementia or are incompetent in some way.
State code requires certain people who suspect incidents of abuse to file reports. Those mandated to report include any physician, personnel at financial institutions, law enforcement, even members of the clergy. People who make such reports are immune from both civil or criminal liability.
One of the major challenges to making a claim of elder abuse is that the abuser may be the only person around who is, at least in theory, caring for the victim.
"The wrong intervention may be worse than no intervention at all," Thompson said. "We try to put in some protective measures. We're not able to make a decision without a complete investigation."
The Exchange Club members also learned that Floyd County has prosecuted more elder abuse cases than any other jurisdiction in the Coosa Valley area.
"We should be very proud," Thompson said.