Ten years ago, there was a 23-goal action plan called “Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness” that came out of the efforts of a Rome and Floyd County Task Force on Homelessness formed in 2007.
“Working together, Rome and Floyd County will be a community without long-term homelessness where people have access to permanent housing and supportive services they need,” declared the plan’s Vision Statement crafted by the Task Force that included more than 40 local organizations, a steering committee and four subcommittees focused on a 10-year plan to end homelessness — or at least reduce it substantially “one person at a time.”
That has yet to happen as anxious residents continue to call police about their reluctance to use public parks, parking garages and business entryways that have been overtaken by those without housing and those without proper homes desperately seek shelter and basic necessities.
During a meeting Friday morning between the Rome City Commission’s Public Safety Committee and a room full of at least 40 people concerned with an ordinance amendment outlining procedures for handling homeless camps and panhandlers, it appeared to be deja vu all over again when yet another task force was called for to solve the area’s homelessness issue.
“They did a ton of good work,” Devon Smyth, director of Davies Shelters, said Saturday of the group that put together the 2009 document. “There’s probably a number of reasons why all 23 action items didn’t happen. The economic downturn in 2008 certainly played a large role. But I think what Mayor Collins and City Manager Sammy Rich are hoping for is to bring us to the table and use that as a template to begin our work. There is a great deal of information in that actual document we can now use to start affecting change. I’m tremendously hopeful.”
Smyth said she’d been working with 12 agencies within the past month to form HOPE Alliance, a group tasked with opening lines of communication with all interested players and with gaining the trust of those without homes. HOPE stands for Homeless Outreach and Partner Engagement and includes Davies Shelters, United Way, Reach Ministries, Family Resource Center, LivingProof, Salvation Army, Workforce Initiative, Open Door Home and Hospitality House, among other agencies.
Beginning Sept. 23, staff from Davies Shelters, LivingProof Recovery and Community Kitchen will be taking breakfast, laundry pods and swipe cards for laundrymats to those living in homeless camps every Monday so they can begin developing relationships with them.
“They don’t trust the sheltering process,” Smyth explained. “We want to get to know them so when the time comes, if they’re interested in other services, we have authentic relationships started.”
During Friday’s special called meeting, City Commissioner Milton Slack said this is not just a Rome issue, but one shared around the globe. He stressed, however, that “Rome is a benevolent community. It takes care of its people.”
To that end, a few people spoke up about successful efforts to help the homeless in other communities throughout the country.
There’s the tiny home community in Detroit, for instance, that will house 25 low-income individuals or families starting next month.
According to an article in the Detroit Free Press Friday, renters pay a dollar per square foot each month for homes ranging from 226 to 400 square feet on 30-foot by 100-foot lots. After seven years, the homes will be theirs free and clear.
It’s part of Detroit’s Cass Community Social Services program and is reserved for those who already have proven themselves by successfully going through other shelter programs. Residents are required to meet with a coach monthly to learn financial literacy and volunteer in their community eight hours each month.
“It’s probably one of the best housing models I’ve seen in a community,” Smyth said, adding she’s visited the Cass project twice in the last two years. “I’ve looked at 29 different programs around the country for ideas we can use here.”
Salvation Army Capt. Jason Smith said he’s seen shipping containers retrofitted to suit the needs of low-income residents.
One man who served on the Habitat for Humanity board said he’s seeing more foreclosures occurring again in Rome and worries that another recession is imminent. It is vital, he said, to make sure housing options are provided before that happens.
“They say 45% of the U.S. population is one $500 emergency away from being homeless,” he said. “Cities across the nation are figuring out solutions. Why not go ahead and start with those? We’ve got the land and the homes right here. We can redo some homes and make them liveable.”
That’s exactly what Davies Shelters did when they raised the funds and garnered hundreds of volunteers to renovate a 90-year-old Victorian home on Broad Street to become the Ruth & Naomi House for homeless women and children.
By the time it opened its doors during the first week of August, its eight single beds and four family bedrooms were filled to capacity.
“We’ve had to turn away 42 women from our shelter,” Smyth, the executive director of the Ruth & Naomi House, told the group. “We get five to six calls every day. We had to request more beds for children because we didn’t have enough for the four family bedrooms.”
Smyth acknowledged that the defecations happening in parking garage stairwells seems to be a new issue with Rome’s homeless, which makes it even more imperative to develop relationships with people living in inappropriate places so they come to trust those trying to get them into a shelter.
Smyth noted that a January count discovered more than 200 unsheltered homeless in Floyd County, a problem that has been growing since Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital was shuttered by the state eight years ago.
“A huge population of the mentally ill were let out in 2011,” she said. “Many are abusing substances to self-medicate and complications arise.”
Bonny Askew, who has worked with nonprofits serving the homeless and is running for a Ward 3 City Commission seat, said during the meeting Friday he found an old friend sleeping in the doorway of a local business recently who told him he wasn’t mentally ready to accept the help of family members who have offered him a place to stay.
“He said he had an apartment and somebody was supposed to pay his rent and they didn’t and so he got put out,” Askew said. “He said if everybody would just leave him alone, he’d be OK. If I was a business person, I wouldn’t want a homeless person in my doorway — especially one that smelt as badly as my friend. He hadn’t bathed in awhile.”
Askew, a member of 100 Black Men and One Community United, said he was surprised there weren’t any church or Division of Family and Children Services representatives at the meeting.
“We have to understand this is not a ‘them’ problem, but a ‘we’ problem,” he stressed.
Diane Lewis, owner/operator of Lewis Chemical and Habitat for Humanity board member, said she can’t understand why those without jobs are not taking advantage of the myriad of job openings in Rome. She said some employers, like Lewis Chemical, even hire felons. Others do not require drug tests.
“We have employers begging for workers,” Lewis said.
Sammy Rich said he’s confident the time is now for reengaging the conversation started 10 years ago and with identifying supportive actions.
“We appreciate our police department has asked for help,” Rich said earlier in the week. “Sometimes the best intentions are misunderstood. We want to partner with our providers to work through the challenges we are currently facing.”