Education formula to be fully funded
With officials of the Rome and Floyd County school systems currently determining priorities for next year’s budgets, the news that the K-12 school funding formula will be fully funded for the first time in more than a decade had a great reception amongst local superintendents.
“Well, we are ecstatic,” said John Jackson, the superintendent of Floyd County Schools, Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Nathan Deal announced earlier in the day he was recommending an additional $167 million for K-12 education in the state’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget, citing the $194 million more in revenue than initially projected. The General Assembly is now set to approve the budget before the final day of the session Thursday.
The funding increase closes out the deficit between what the Quality Basic Education formula — established in 1985 — calls for in school funding and what lawmakers actually allocated, putting an end to the 16 years of austerity cuts.
“I thought this was a good move and I’m very happy to see them proposing to do that,” said Lou Byars, the superintendent of Rome City Schools.
Since 2003, the cuts — which reached $1 billion statewide each year from 2010 to 2014 — have resulted in Floyd County Schools losing around $70 million in state funding and Rome City Schools losing more than $30 million.
Now, as the school systems work on their own budget proposals, Floyd County will have $1.1 million more coming from the state and Rome will have over $633,000.
“This will help us in accomplishing a little bit more than we had anticipated,” Byars said.
“This really eases a lot of stress on our budget,” Jackson said, adding this “one million dollar shot in the arm” is $1 million less the system will have to secure as it plans three to five years down the road.
Prior to knowing of this “windfall,” Jackson said the system had been looking at what areas of the budget to trim to fund three priorities: Additional security, an online academy and the summer opportunities program. The system is expected to continue paying for four off-duty officers — a decision made by the board earlier this month — next year at a cost of around $200,000. Also the online academy — which is set to launch next school year to provide non-traditional students with online learning opportunities — will add around $100,000 in expenses, as will having an increased number of students in summer school in 2019 due to changes in the system’s promotion and retention policy.
Rome is also looking at adding SROs at elementary schools, specifically one each for the west and east sides. Byars said the state funding boost means the system can make the change without having to pull funds from elsewhere in the budget.
Also, with the employer contribution rate for the Teacher Retirement System increasing by 4.09 percentage points to 20.90 percent, Byars said the windfall will help meet this demand for employees, such as parapros, which the system doesn’t receive state funding for to cover retirement expenses.
Both superintendents commended lawmakers in responding to their wishes of seeing the QBE formula fully funded.
“I’m very thankful for them,” Byars said, additionally singling out Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, the chairman of the Senate finance committee, who he first heard the news from Tuesday.
Jackson said Deal’s decision “is quite historic,” and it will add to his legacy as he prepares to leave office, perhaps even giving him a claim to the title of “education governor” along with the late Gov. Zell Miller — the creator of the lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and pre-K program — who died Friday.